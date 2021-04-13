Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 273,475 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,218,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

