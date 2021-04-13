Norges Bank Invests $69.15 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,810,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,150,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

