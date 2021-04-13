Norges Bank Invests $79 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,259.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.14 and a 1-year high of $1,283.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

