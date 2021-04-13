Norges Bank Makes New $70.64 Million Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,636,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,419,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,209,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

