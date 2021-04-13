Norges Bank Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,174,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.