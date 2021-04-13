Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of PLPC opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.