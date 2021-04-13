Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

