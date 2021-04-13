Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 131.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

