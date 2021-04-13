Northern Trust Corp Sells 118,379 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Gannett worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 23.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

