Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,825 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

