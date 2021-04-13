Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ViewRay by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $670.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

