Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. 18,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,953. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

