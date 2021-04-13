Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

NOVC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 345,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Novation Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.