NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.20

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.20 and last traded at $213.11, with a volume of 173892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.69 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

