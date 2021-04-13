Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,614.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $52,614.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

