NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NUVA stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

