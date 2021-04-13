Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

