Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

