Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 122,735 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

