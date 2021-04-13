Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.