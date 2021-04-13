Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

