Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 74,350 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 74,350 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Orthofix Medical worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

