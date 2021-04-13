Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,979 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,979 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

