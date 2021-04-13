Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

