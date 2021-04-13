Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JEMD opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

