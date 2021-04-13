Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 162,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,583,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.