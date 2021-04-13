Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NMZ stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

