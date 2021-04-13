Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE JPT opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

