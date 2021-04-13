Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

