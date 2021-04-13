NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

