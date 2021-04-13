NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

