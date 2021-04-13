NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,269 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

