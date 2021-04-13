NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

