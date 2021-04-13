NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $665.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

