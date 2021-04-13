O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

