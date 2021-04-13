Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Critical Review

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.29 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

