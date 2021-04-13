Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $4,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.