Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 2,045.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OCUP opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

