Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Okta worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,904,580 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $248.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

