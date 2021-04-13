OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. OLO has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $7,799,552.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

