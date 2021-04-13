OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

