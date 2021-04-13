OMG Network Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00014621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $484.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00355722 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.