OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneMain by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $232,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

