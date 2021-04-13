Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

