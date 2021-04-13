Orion Protocol Price Tops $14.76 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $308.46 million and $44.91 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.76 or 0.00023486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00631225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

