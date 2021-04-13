Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

