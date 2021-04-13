OSB Group Plc (OSB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.50 on June 2nd

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 487.40 ($6.37) on Tuesday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 491.80 ($6.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

