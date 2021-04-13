Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

