Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 124.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 288.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

