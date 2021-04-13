Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Holdings Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 432.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,127 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTLK stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

